Rangers: Kenny Miller & Lee Wallace win appeal against disciplinary process

Kenny Miller (left) has left Rangers but Lee Wallace is still at the club

Kenny Miller and Lee Wallace have won their appeal to the SPFL against the way in which Rangers took disciplinary action against them.

The pair were fined and suspended after a dispute with former manager Graeme Murty in the wake of Rangers' 4-0 semi-final defeat by Celtic in April.

Speaking on BBC Scotland's Sportsound, 38-year-old Miller said he had "nothing to add at the moment".

And Rangers said they were "surprised" by the decision.

The Ibrox club also said they were "disappointed that the decision seems to have been leaked before the club were advised of it by the SPFL".

A Rangers statement added: "Decisions on such matters deal largely with procedural issues, not the conduct which gave rise to the club's sanctions.

"The club was only presented with a 40-plus page decision after 16:00 BST and will now take some time to consider matters before deciding how to proceed."

Striker Miller, who is now a player at Dundee after a brief spell as player-manager at Livingston, was an unused substitute in the loss against Celtic at Hampden, while left-back Wallace was injured at the time.

Miller never played for the club again and, although Wallace is no longer club captain, he has returned to the first team in recent weeks.

"It's not anywhere near an end so I have to keep my own counsel at the moment and deal with it when the time is right," Miller added on Sportsound.