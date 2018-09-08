Vote: Who is Premier League's greatest Spanish player?

On Saturday England play Spain, a nation that has left an indelible mark on the Premier League.

There have been 133 Spanish players, with 6,916 appearances and 711 goals between them in the competition.

But who has made the biggest impact on the Premier League?

You'll be able to see the top five in action, plus Gary Lineker's exclusive in-depth interview with Manchester City's David Silva, when The Premier League Show returns on Thursday on BBC Two at 22:00 BST.

