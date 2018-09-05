Paul Hart: Notts County name technical director to work with Harry Kewell

Paul Hart joins a Notts County side that are bottom of League Two

Notts County have named former Nottingham Forest manager Paul Hart as technical director, working alongside newly-appointed boss Harry Kewell.

Hart, 65, rejoins the League Two club after being academy and caretaker manager at Meadow Lane in 2014-15.

The ex-Leeds and Blackpool defender has managed several clubs and was assistant to Nathan Jones at Luton last season.

"I have every confidence that he and Harry will oversee an upturn in our fortunes," said chairman Alan Hardy.

"He will be on hand to mentor and support Harry, while also being responsible for setting the club's overall footballing philosophy with a keen emphasis on our development and academy set-ups."