Wales U21 v Liechtenstein U21 (Fri)

Euro 2019 qualifier: Wales Under-21 v Liechtenstein Under-21
Venue: Nantporth Stadium, Bangor Date: Friday, 7 September Kick-off: 18:00 BST
Coverage: Live on BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app

Wales U21 boss Rob Page is not too downbeat about losing a number of players for the Euro 2019 qualifiers against Liechtenstein and Portugal.

Tyler Roberts and Matt Smith have been called up to the senior squad for their Nations League games against the Republic of Ireland and Denmark.

Ben Woodburn, David Brooks and Ethan Ampadu are also still eligible but are in Ryan Giggs' squad.

"My aim is to help the first team improve," Page said.

"It's a good part of the job when you see the young players go through and play in the first team.

"They're a great group of players. In the main they've come through all the ages together, which is unusual.

"You normally get one or two gems that come through but there seems to be a good batch with this group.

"What's pleasing for me is seeing how they're developing and seeing them go through to the first team and knowing there's a pathway there."

Wales face Liechtenstein at Bangor's Nantporth Stadium on Friday, 7 September before hosting Portugal at the same venue on Tuesday, 11 September.

Page says Wales face two very different tests in the next week against a Portugal side they lost 2-0 against last September and are second in the group while Lichtenstein are bottom.

"Portugal were outstanding when we played them away," Page added. "We've had them watched and we know they've got quality.

"Lichtenstein might come and park the bus a little bit and try and counter attack, which is what they did at home but we managed to get the win out there.

"Why can't we go and get two positive results?"

Page's side are fourth in Group B, eight points behind leaders Bosnia-Herzegovina and six points behind second placed Portugal.

The group winners qualify automatically next summer's finals in Italy and San Marino while the runners-up advance to the play-offs if they are one of the four best runners-up among all nine groups.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Friday 7th September 2018

  • Wales U21Wales U2118:00Liechtenstein U21Liechtenstein U21
  • Kazakhstan U21Kazakhstan U2114:00Slovenia U21Slovenia U21
  • Lithuania U21Lithuania U2116:00Georgia U21Georgia U21
  • Malta U21Malta U2116:00Belgium U21Belgium U21
  • Bosnia and Herzegovina U21Bosnia and Herzegovina U2116:00Switzerland U21Switzerland U21
  • Denmark U21Denmark U2117:00Finland U21Finland U21
  • Poland U21Poland U2117:00Faroe Islands U21Faroe Islands U21
  • Ukraine U21Ukraine U2117:00Latvia U21Latvia U21
  • Turkey U21Turkey U2117:00Cyprus U21Cyprus U21
  • Austria U21Austria U2117:00Armenia U21Armenia U21
  • Serbia U21Serbia U2117:00Macedonia U21Macedonia U21
  • Bulgaria U21Bulgaria U2117:00France U21France U21

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Greece U2176102222019
2Croatia U2175112151616
3Belarus U21631286210
4Czech Rep U2163121012-210
5Moldova U217106520-153
6San Marino U217007122-210

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain U2166001961318
2Slovakia U2174031215-312
3Northern Ireland U2173221110111
4Iceland U2162227618
5Albania U217133711-46
6Estonia U217016715-81

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Poland U216420146814
2Denmark U2164112271513
3Finland U2162311112-19
4Georgia U217223915-68
5Faroe Islands U217124714-75
6Lithuania U216105312-93

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England U216510123916
2Netherlands U2163211441011
3Ukraine U21622211658
4Scotland U2162227708
5Latvia U216033210-83
6Andorra U216024117-162

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany U2175112361716
2R. of Ireland U216411103713
3Kosovo U21832388011
4Norway U217322109111
5Israel U2172141016-67
6Azerbaijan U217016322-191

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sweden U2175201841417
2Belgium U217520135817
3Hungary U216321106411
4Turkey U21722379-28
5Cyprus U218206718-116
6Malta U217007518-130

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Serbia U2166001931618
2Russia U2175111771016
3Austria U2164021541112
4Armenia U217214511-67
5Gibraltar U218107125-243
6Macedonia U216105613-73

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bosnia and Herzegovina U2175021951415
2Portugal U2164111771013
3Romania U21633093612
4Wales U21621368-27
5Switzerland U217214712-57
6Liechtenstein U216006124-230

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France U2177002051521
2Slovenia U216312109110
3Kazakhstan U217232111109
4Bulgaria U2162229818
5Montenegro U217115714-74
6Luxembourg U217115616-104
View full Euro U21 Qualifying tables

