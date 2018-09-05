Roberto Martinez: Shaun Maloney can be 'fantastic' coach, says Belgium boss

Shaun Maloney played 47 times for Scotland before retiring a year ago

International friendly: Scotland v Belgium Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow Date: Friday, 7 September Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland and follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport Scotland website and app.

Shaun Maloney has "fantastic potential" in coaching, says Belgium boss Roberto Martinez after appointing the former Scotland forward to his backroom staff.

Maloney, 35, will combine his duties with Belgium with his youth-team role at Celtic.

The Scot previously played for Spaniard Martinez at Wigan Athletic.

"He's deep into football and his life is about football," Martinez told BBC Scotland before Friday's friendly between the sides at Hampden.

"He is someone that I really enjoyed having as a player. Already he's brought something of his experience internationally and at club level; that is very, very helpful for our players and our way of working.

"He's a man that has got a fantastic potential coaching career."

Like Alex McLeish's Scotland, World Cup semi-finalists Belgium start their Nations League campaign next week. The Scots host Albania on Monday, and Belgium visit Iceland on Tuesday.

The Nations League will eventually offer four teams a second chance to reach Euro 2020, with the main qualifying competition for the finals - which starts in March - accounting for the initial 20 places.

Uncapped Timothy Castagne, Hans Vanaken, Birger Verstraete and Leandro Trossard have been included in Martinez's squad, who finished third at the World Cup in Russia.

However, Simon Mignolet, Marouane Fellaini and Christian Benteke have withdrawn.

Martinez said he is spoiled for choice, with 51 players playing abroad as well as players in the domestic league in Belgium.

"It's very interesting that a country of 11 million like Belgium, over the last 15 years, has created a really solid structure of developing young players with a lot of technical ability," he added.

"And probably the strongest attribute of players is that they can go abroad and adapt to other dressing rooms and other leagues and develop in the process.

"It's a really good generation and a good moment to bring these players through. The talent of this generation is quite special."

Belgium squad to face Scotland

Goalkeepers: Casteels (Wolfsburg), Courtois (Real Madrid), Sels (Strasbourg).

Defenders: Alderweireld (Tottenham), Boyata (Celtic), Castagne (Atalanta), Dendoncker (Wolves), Kompany (Manchester City), Meunier (PSG), Vermaelen (Barcelona), Vertonghen (Tottenham).

Midfielders: Carrasco (Dalian Yifang), Dembele (Tottenham), Chadli (Monaco), Vanaken (Brugge), Tielemans (Monaco), Verstraete (Gent), Witsel (Borussia Dortmund).

Forwards: Batshuayi (Borussia Dortmund), E Hazard (Chelsea), T Hazard (Borussia Monchengladbach), Lukaku (Manchester United), Mertens (Napoli), Trossard (Genk).