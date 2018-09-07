Football League rewind: Relive opening day of first ever Football League season

Preston North End's 'Invincibles' of 1888-89 not only won the first league title, but also lifted the FA Cup that season

It is a day that defined the world game as we know it - 10 teams lined up for matches across the Midlands and north west on 8 September 1888 as league football was born.

The original 'Invincibles' of Preston North End opened their campaign with a victory against Burnley that would set them on the way to become the first team to win the league and FA Cup double.

Bolton's Kenny Davenport scored the first ever Football League goal against Derby, who fought back from 3-0 down to win a 6-3 thriller for the ages.

Ribs were broken at Anfield, which was then the home of Everton, while local rivalries were headline billing in the Midlands.

In total, 23 goals flew in on that football-defining day 130 years ago.

It could have been even more had the other two of the league's 12 founder members played - but Notts County and Blackburn Rovers kicked off their seasons a week later.

You have the chance to relive the action from that dramatic and historic opening matchday by following our Football League rewind from 15:00 BST on Saturday, with goals brought to life as text commentary 130 years after they were scored.