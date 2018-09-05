Panagiotis Tachtsidis: Nottingham Forest sign Greece international midfielder

Panagiotis Tachtsidis has won 25 caps for Greece and played at the World Cup in 2014

Nottingham Forest have signed Greece midfielder Panagiotis Tachtsidis on a deal until June 2020.

The 27-year-old, capped 25 times by his national side, was a free agent following his release by Olympiakos.

Tachtsidis, who has also played for Cesna and Genoa, has made 232 domestic appearances in total, scoring 13 goals.

The midfielder becomes the 15th new signing since the end of last season for Forest, who have won only once in their first six league matches.

