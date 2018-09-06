Quiz: Can you identify former Scotland captains by their football passports?

International friendly: Scotland v Belgium
Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow Date: Friday, 7 September Kick-off: 19:45 BST
Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland and follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport Scotland website and app.

Scotland will start their latest international campaign with a brand new captain - as Andy Robertson prepares to take over the armband,

The Liverpool defender will join an illustrious list of leaders from down the years - but how many of these can you identify based purely on their club histories?

