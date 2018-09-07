Quiz: Can you name the Belgians to have played in Scotland's top flight?

International friendly: Scotland v Belgium Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow Date: Friday, 7 September Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland and follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport Scotland website and app.

Scotland will prepare for their Nations League campaign with a Friday night warm-up against Belgium - fresh from their third-placed performance at the World Cup.

Belgian players have been a fairly regular fixture in Scottish football over the years - but can you identify these Belgians who all turned out in Scotland's top flight over the past two decades?

No time to waffle - you have just two minutes...