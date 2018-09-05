Fifa extends Kwesi Nyantakyi suspension by 45 days

Kwesi Nyantakyi has resigned from his posts with the Ghana Football Association, Caf and Fifa

Fifa has extended its ban from all football activities on former Ghana Football Association president Kwesi Nyantakyi by an additional 45 days,

He was initially suspended on 8 June for 90 days by the adjudicatory chamber of Fifa's independent Ethics Committee.

The committee are carrying out a formal investigation into Nyantakyi after he was filmed apparently accepting a "cash gift".

The extension of the ban will commence on 6 September 2018.

He was filmed in undercover investigation by controversial Ghanaian journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas taking $65,000 (£48,000) from an undercover reporter pretending to be a businessman.

Some of the footage from Anas' film was later broadcast by the BBC World Service's investigation's programme Africa Eye.

Soon after the ban on 8 June Nyantakyi resigned from the posts he had held with football's world governing body, Fifa, and the Confederation of African Football (Caf).

He left his role on the Fifa Council and stepped aside from his roles with Caf including as 1st vice-president, the most senior figure at the confederation after its president, Ahmad.

As well as the Fifa suspension Nyantakyi also resigned as president of the GFA on 8 June following an executive committee meeting.

Nyantakyi has always denied any wrongdoing.