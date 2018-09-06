Sierra Leone's Kamara says Euro 2004 winner motivated him over Greece move

Sierra Leone's Alhassan Kamara has spent much of his professional career in Sweden

Sierra Leone international Alhassan Kamara says his decision to join Greek club Panetolikos was swayed by the club's coach Traianos Dellas.

Dellas was part of the Greece team that caused an upset by winning the 2004 European Championships.

Kamara, 25, signed a two-year deal with the Greek top-flight club after leaving Sweden's Hacken BK by mutual consent.

"I chose Panetolikos because they're are a serious club and have a good coach," Kamara told BBC Sport.

"I also got motivated as coach Dellas played alongside Sierra Leonean legend Mohamed Kallon at AEK Athens and also played for AS Roma.

"I believe I'll create impact in Greece under Dallas.

"I had offers to go Qatar, Dubai and other places but I believe moving to Panetolikos is a step up to my career."

Dellas' former team-mate Kallon, who played for Inter Milan and Monaco, believes Kamara can become a better player.

Panetolikos coach Traianos Dellas helped Greece win the 2004 European Championships

"I played alongside Dellas and the Brazilian Rivaldo at AEK Athens and I can tell you that he's hard working and he's a leader," Kallon told BBC Sport.

"I'm convinced Kamara will be a better player under coach Dellas, who will try to get the best out of the striker."

"It's a good move for Kamara because the Greek league is more competitive than the Swedish league. I wish him well."

Kamara who will be playing outside Sweden for the first time in his professional career agrees the Greek league is more competitive.

"I considered different factors in making my decision to move to Greece, and one of these factors is that the Greek league is of a higher quality compared to the Swedish league," he insisted.

"I believe I can perform better outside Sweden and Scandinavia."

Kamara spent seven years in Sweden playing for four different clubs including former Swedish champions AIK Stockholm.

His best season was in 2014 for Orebro when he scored 14 goals in the last 12 games of the season including a seven-minute hat-trick against Hacken BK.

Kamara has scored four goals in 15 appearances for Sierra Leone and is in the Leone Stars squad for their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Ethiopia in Hawass on Sunday.