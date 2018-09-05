Scottish Gossip: SFA, Celtic, Rangers, McGregor, Scotland, Snodgrass, Hampden

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

The SFA has been accused of turning Scottish football into cage fighting after Rangers keeper Allan McGregor escaped punishment for kicking Celtic defender Kris Ajer. (Daily Record)

SFA bosses are to hold top-level talks with the three other Home Nations over a bid to host the 2030 World Cup. (Scottish Sun)

Scotland Women's coach Shelley Kerr says "it feels surreal" to have qualified for next summer's World Cup finals in France. (Scotsman)

Robert Snodgrass has stressed he is committed to helping Scotland qualify for the Euro 2020 finals after speaking for the first time about the personal issue that led to him being omitted from the squad for the games with Belgium and Albania. (Herald)

Andy Robertson is determined to lead Scotland to a major finals. (Scottish Sun)

Ally McCoist has told Rangers boss Steven Gerrard to take a leaf out of Craig Levein's tactics if he wants to learn how to topple Celtic. (Scotsman)

Former SFA president George Peat insists the governing body would be negligent to ignore Lord Willie Haughey's offer of financial help to buy Hampden. (Scottish Daily Mail, print edition)

Youssouf Mulumbu admits he might not have been the big-name arrival Celtic fans were hoping for on transfer deadline day but the former Kilmarnock midfielder is convinced he will become one. (Daily Record)

Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie insists he will never turn his back on his country. (Press and Journal)

Darren McGregor is targeting a return to action when Hibs resume their Premiership campaign at home to Kilmarnock on Saturday week, after missing his team's last seven games with bruising to his knee. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Ray McKinnon has hit back after being branded a Judas by the local paper in Greenock for quitting Morton to take over at Falkirk. (Daily Record, print edition)

OTHER GOSSIP

Luke Hamilton is vowing to hit peak form and help Edinburgh reach the Pro14 summit after climbing three mountains in a day for charity. (Daily Record, print edition)