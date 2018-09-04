BBC Sport - Northern Ireland Women's captain Julie Nelson 'overwhelmed' on 100th NI cap

Nelson 'overwhelmed' at 100th NI cap

Northern Ireland Women's captain Julie Nelson says it was a privilege to become the first women's international to make 100 appearances for Northern Ireland.

The defender almost marked the occasion with a fantastic goal but her 30-yard free-kick was tipped on to the post as the home side lost 1-0 to Slovakia in their final World Cup qualifier.

"I thought I had scored and was half celebrating as I knew I had struck it well, but hitting the post summed up our night," she said.

Top videos

Video

Nelson 'overwhelmed' at 100th NI cap

Video

Meet Lando Norris - McLaren's new kid on the block

Video

I nearly lost my leg through injury - defender Shaw

Video

Watch: Scotland Women celebrate World Cup qualification

Video

From child refugee in London to the NFL - watch Obada in action

Video

Watch Armanto complete 360-degree Tony Hawk Loop

Video

Watch Partick Thistle 'ghost goal'

Video

Watch: Rodgers v Gerrard in 60 seconds

Video

'Cook retirement sad day for English cricket'

Video

Match of the Day 2

Audio

Could throw-ins help Liverpool win a trophy?

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Basketball

Aspire Active Camps
Basketball

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired