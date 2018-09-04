BBC Sport - Watch: Slovakia beat NI in World Cup qualifier
Watch: Slovakia beat NI in qualifier
- From the section Women's Football
Watch highlights as Northern Ireland Women lose their final World Cup qualifier 1-0 to Slovakia at Shamrock Park.
A 36th-minute goal from visiting captain Dominika Skorvankova was the difference between the sides at Shamrock Park.
Northern Ireland pressed for an equaliser throughout the second-half but couldn't force the breakthrough.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired