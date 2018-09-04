BBC Sport - Watch: Slovakia beat NI in World Cup qualifier

Watch: Slovakia beat NI in qualifier

Watch highlights as Northern Ireland Women lose their final World Cup qualifier 1-0 to Slovakia at Shamrock Park.

A 36th-minute goal from visiting captain Dominika Skorvankova was the difference between the sides at Shamrock Park.

Northern Ireland pressed for an equaliser throughout the second-half but couldn't force the breakthrough.

