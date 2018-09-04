Raith Rovers: Barry Smith resigns as manager

Barry Smith was appointed manager last summer

Barry Smith has resigned as manager of Raith Rovers with the Kirkcaldy side sitting second in Scottish League One.

Smith, the 44-year-old former Dundee defender and manager, has been in charge at Stark's Park for 16 months after switching from East Fife.

"The board of Raith Rovers Football Club have this evening reluctantly accepted the resignation of manager Barry Smith," Rovers' website stated.

"The board are now considering all options for taking the club forward."

Smith's side missed out on automatic promotion last season on the final day to Ayr United.

They were then beaten by third-placed Alloa Athletic in the semi-finals of the Championship play-offs.

Smith's final game in charge was a 4-0 win over Forfar Athletic that drew his side level on points with leaders Arbroath but behind on goal difference.

Coach Kevin Cuthbert, the former goalkeeper, will take charge of the team for Saturday's visit to Dingwall to face Ross County in the Scottish Challenge Cup.