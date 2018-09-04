BBC Sport - Watch: Scotland Women celebrate World Cup qualification in Albania
Watch: Scotland Women celebrate World Cup qualification
- From the section Women's Football
Watch the moment Scotland Women book their first-ever World Cup finals place with victory over Albania.
Match report: Albania Women 1-2 Scotland Women
Commentary from BBC Alba.
Available to UK users only.
