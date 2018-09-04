BBC Sport - Champagne celebrations for Scotland's Shelley Kerr as World Cup reached
Champagne celebration for Scotland's Kerr
- From the section Scotland
Scotland head coach Shelley Kerr is showered by champagne by her delighted players after a 2-1 win away to Albania secures qualification for the World Cup finals for a first time.
Match report: Albania Women 1-2 Scotland Women
