BBC Sport - Champagne celebrations for Scotland's Shelley Kerr as World Cup reached

Scotland head coach Shelley Kerr is showered by champagne by her delighted players after a 2-1 win away to Albania secures qualification for the World Cup finals for a first time.

Match report: Albania Women 1-2 Scotland Women

Watch: the moment Scotland seal World Cup qualification

