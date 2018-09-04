Albania 1-2 Scotland: Scottish women's football on the rise - Shelley Kerr

Media playback is not supported on this device Champagne celebrations for Scotland's Shelley Kerr

Shelley Kerr says qualifying for next year's World Cup finals for the first time proves Scottish women's football is going from strength to strength.

The head coach was emotional as a 2-1 win over Albania allowed her side to pip Switzerland to first place in European qualifying Group 2.

"I'm so proud for everyone involved in the girls' and women's game in Scotland," Kerr told BBC Scotland.

"The players have grown and grown and grown. They've matured as a team."

Scotland went into the final group game level on points with the Swiss but behind on goal difference.

But goals from Kim Little and Jane Ross either side of Megi Doci's equaliser meant the final whistle was greeted with Scottish celebrations as the Swiss had already been held to a 0-0 draw in Poland.

"Throughout the campaign, Albania and Belarus have caused problems because teams haven't dealt with the physical side of the game," Kerr, whose side beat the Swiss 2-1 on Thursday, said.

"We knew the game would be tough. I said that I thought Switzerland would struggle against Poland - we did.

"I knew Poland would be a hard game for them, especially after playing us on Thursday.

"You could see that we were fatigued a bit. The performance the other night zapped them tonight, but it is about getting over the line tonight."

Kerr thought her side deserved to finish as group winners.

"I'm a bit emotional right now - I'm so proud of them," she said.

"Maybe not tonight's, but Thursday's night's performance showed everyone in Scotland - and beyond - how good a team we are.

"We play exciting, attractive football. I am just delighted we are going to France next year."