England call up Marcus Bettinelli as Adam Lallana withdraws

Marcus Bettinelli saved a penalty in Fulham's game against Brighton on Saturday

England have called up Fulham's uncapped goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli for the games against Spain and Switzerland, while midfielder Adam Lallana has withdrawn.

Bettinelli, 26, was not in Fulham's squad for the first two matches of the season but has regained his place.

First-choice keeper Jordan Pickford did not take part in the squad's main training session on Tuesday.

Lallana has returned to Liverpool to have a groin strain assessed.

The 30-year-old, who did not feature at the World Cup after an injury-disrupted season in 2017-18, joins Raheem Sterling in withdrawing from the squad. The Manchester City attacker pulled out on Monday with a back problem.

Gareth Southgate's side face Spain at Wembley in their opening Uefa Nations League game on Saturday, before playing Switzerland at Leicester's King Power Stadium on Tuesday.

Bettinelli has come through the ranks at Fulham, the club he joined as a youngster, and made his debut in 2014 following loan spells at National League side Dartford and Accrington Stanley in League Two.

Later that year he was called up to the England Under-21 side that was then managed by Southgate.

His call up to the senior side comes just nine days after making his Premier League debut for the Cottagers, after starting the season behind new signing Fabri as first choice for the goalkeeper's jersey.

Revised England squad

Goalkeepers: Jack Butland (Stoke), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Alex McCarthy (Southampton), Marcus Bettinelli (Fulham)

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Fabian Delph (Manchester City), Joe Gomez (Liverpool), Harry Maguire (Leicester City) Danny Rose (Tottenham Hotspur), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), James Tarkowski (Burnley), Kieran Trippier (Tottenham Hotspur), Kyle Walker (Manchester City)

Midfielders: Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur), Eric Dier (Tottenham Hotspur), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Jesse Lingard (Manchester United), Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Chelsea)

Forwards: Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Danny Welbeck (Arsenal)