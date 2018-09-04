Republic of Ireland winger James McClean out of Wales game with wrist injury

McClean will undergo surgery on Tuesday after injuring his wrist in training

Uefa Nations League: Wales v Republic of Ireland Venue: Cardiff City Stadium Date: Thursday, 6 September Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Radio 5 live, Radio Wales and Radio Cymru, the BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, plus live text commentary.

James McClean will miss the Republic of Ireland's opening Nations League match against Wales with a wrist injury.

The Stoke City winger suffered the injury in training and is set to undergo surgery on Tuesday.

It rules him out of Thursday's match against Wales at the Cardiff City stadium.

The FAI confirmed the news on Tuesday afternoon after McClean had posted a picture of his arm in a cast on his Instagram account.

Republic manager Martin O'Neill was already without West Ham's Declan Rice and Harry Arter of Bournemouth.

Rice is taking time to consider a possible switch to England and Arter withdrew from the squad because of a difference of opinion with assistant manager Roy Keane.

Robbie Brady, James McCarthy, Shane Long, Scott Hogan and Sean Maguire are missing through injury, but goalkeeper Sean McDermott and striker Jonathan Walters trained with their team-mates in Abbotstown on Tuesday morning.

The Republic squad will travel to Poland to play a friendly next Tuesday.