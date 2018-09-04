Checkatrade Trophy: Harry Kewell's Notts County let lead slip to lose against Grimsby Town

Harry Kewell took charge of his first game, having been in the stands for Notts County's Forest Green loss on Saturday

New boss Harry Kewell saw his Notts County side throw away a 1-0 lead to lose 2-1 in the EFL Trophy at Grimsby in his first full game in charge.

The EFL's bottom side have not won this season and Kewell, who succeeded Kevin Nolan, was unable to change fortunes.

Having taken a 12th-minute lead through a Lewis Alessandra goal, Grimsby hit back in the 68th and 88th minutes.

Meanwhile 16-year-old Slavi Spasov scored on his Oxford United debut in a 3-0 win against Fulham's under-21s.

League One leaders Peterborough fought back against MK Dons to draw 3-3.

Posh, who had trailed the League Two side 3-0 at the break, equalised in injury time after a remarkable second-half comeback.

However, their luck ran out in the shoot-out after Milton Keynes goalkeeper Simon Moore saved from Alex Woodyard and Sam Nombe netted to secure a bonus point.

Kewell's old side Crawley Town needed penalties to pick up a bonus point after a 1-1 draw with Tottenham Hotspur's under-21 side.

Holders Lincoln City - the current leaders of League Two - were beaten 2-1 at home against 1987 winners Mansfield Town and had Michael O'Connor sent-off late on after a melee.

Forest Green Rovers and Portsmouth continued their eye-catching form with 4-0 wins against Cheltenham Town and Gillingham respectively.