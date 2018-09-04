Allan McGregor: Rangers keeper to face no action over Celtic clash

By Scott Mullen

BBC Sport Scotland

Media playback is not supported on this device

Watch: Allan McGregor kicks out at Kristopher Ajer

Rangers goalkeeper Allan McGregor will not face any action from the Scottish FA after appearing to kick out at Celtic's Kristoffer Ajer on Sunday.

Footage shows McGregor, 36, making contact with the defender during the first half of his side's 1-0 Old Firm defeat at Celtic Park.

Ibrox manager Steven Gerrard described the act as "blatant" and said he would speak to the Scotland international.

However, McGregor will not face a notice of complaint.

Three former match officials were consulted but did not reach a unanimous agreement to take the matter forward.

All three of the ex-category one referees must arrive at the same decision for a notice to be raised.

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Around Scottish sport

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Basketball

Aspire Active Camps
Basketball

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired