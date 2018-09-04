BBC Sport - Watch Partick Thistle's incredible 'ghost goal' against Morton
Watch Partick Thistle 'ghost goal'
- From the section Partick Thistle
Partick Thistle have paid Kris Doolan his goal bonus after the striker's "ghost goal" against Morton was controversially disallowed.
Watch Doolan's effort hit the back of the net before the officials decide to rule it out.
Footage courtesy of Partick Thistle.
Featured hyper for Scottish football stories
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired