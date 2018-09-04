BBC Sport - Watch Partick Thistle's incredible 'ghost goal' against Morton

Partick Thistle have paid Kris Doolan his goal bonus after the striker's "ghost goal" against Morton was controversially disallowed.

Watch Doolan's effort hit the back of the net before the officials decide to rule it out.

Footage courtesy of Partick Thistle.

