Partick Thistle's Kris Doolan paid goal bonus as striker donates fee to charity

Partick Thistle have paid Kris Doolan his goal bonus after the striker's "ghost goal" against Morton was controversially disallowed.

Doolan's 57th-minute shot hit the back of the net during his team's 1-0 Scottish Championship victory but as Thistle's players and fans celebrated, officials ruled out the effort.

The club is awaiting a Scottish FA response to its request for the decision to be explained.

Doolan donated his bonus to charity.

And Thistle matched the player's gift to its official charity partner, Beatson Cancer.

The club, who wrote to the governing body on Tuesday morning, say the striker "deserves credit for what would appear to be a perfectly legitimate goal".

Doolan, 31, is Thistle's sixth-top scorer of all-time, but has yet to get off the mark this term and "still can't understand what the officials have seen to disallow it".

"I doubt I'll score a goal that good again this season but I've built a career on hitting the back of the net so I know if I keep working hard and getting into the right positions the goal will come soon enough," he said.

"Hopefully the next time I hit the net there won't be so much controversy around it, though!"

'I just want an explanation'

Thistle boss Alan Archibald is "disappointed" to have "heard nothing from the SFA or match referee since Saturday".

"Even though we finished with the victory we had two players booked as a result of the decision (after remonstrating with the officials), and in a league this tight goal difference could come into play by the time we're done," he said.

"As managers we sit in meetings every season with the association and the referees department where they talk about being open and communicating about decisions and rules but that conversation has to work both ways.

"I seem to remember other managers in the past couple of seasons getting a call to apologise for wrong decisions but I'm not after an apology, I just want an explanation."