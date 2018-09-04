‘We need to talk about the plumbing, Brendan'

On Saturday Jurgen Klopp will go up against the man he replaced as Liverpool manager in Brendan Rodgers.

The pair will take charge of the teams in A Match For Cancer at Celtic Park, but it won't be tactics the duo will be talking about - it'll be plumbing and electricity.

After taking over from Rodgers in 2015 at Anfield, Klopp moved into the home Rodgers bought from Steven Gerrard. And he has a few questions for his landlord...