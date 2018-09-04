Scotland Women: BBC Alba announces three-year deal to show all competitive home matches live

From the section

Scotland Women could qualify for the Women's World Cup finals by beating Albania on Tuesday

BBC Alba has agreed a three-year deal with the SFA to show all Scotland Women's competitive home games live.

The channel will also screen any Scotland Women's World Cup matches in 2019 should Shelley Kerr's side qualify for the finals.

BBC Alba has announced it will show at least six domestic games per season, including the Scottish Women's Cup final and SWPL Cup final.

Glasgow City's 2018 Women's Champions League campaign will also be covered.