Euro U21 qualifier: Northern Ireland target upset over leaders Spain

Unai Nunez challenges Northern Ireland striker Paul Smyth during Spain's win at Shamrock Park earlier this year
Northern Ireland U21 boss Ian Baraclough is targeting a shock win over groups leaders Spain in Tuesday's Euro 2019 qualifier in Albacete.

Spain, who boast a perfect record, have already qualified for the finals and Baraclough hopes the hosts will be taking it a little easier.

"We're going to be positive and try and give them problems," he said.

With two games remaining Northern Ireland sit fourth, but are only one point off Slovakia in second place.

"Spain played against Albania last week (Spain won 3-0) and they didn't put them under any pressure so hopefully we can go and be positive about the performance," added Baraclough.

"Spain are away and gone and hopefully they can relax a little bit. We can still get second place and it's all about how we go and attack that over the next three games."

Northern Ireland put in a battling performance in losing 5-3 in the reverse fixture at Shamrock Park in March, so Baraclough at least knows that his side can score against the Spanish, even if it came at a cost at the other end.

They will play third-placed Iceland away next month and conclude the qualifying campaign with a home match against Slovakia.

"We are hoping that finishing second will be enough to get us a play-off," he said.

"If not, then we can say we kept our standards really high and we've had a really good campaign from start to finish."

