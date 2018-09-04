David Hopkin: Bradford City appoint ex-Livingston boss as new head coach

David Hopkin led Livingston to back-to-back promotions from League One to the Scottish Premiership

David Hopkin has become Bradford City's fourth new head coach of 2018 after signing a two-year deal.

He succeeds Michael Collins, who was sacked on Monday after six games in charge with City 17th in League One.

Hopkin recently managed Scottish Premiership side Livingston, helping them to two promotions before rejecting a contract extension in May.

"I am absolutely delighted to be joining the Bantams and cannot wait to get started," said the 48-year-old.

"This is a huge opportunity for me. We have a talented squad and I am looking forward to working with the players and staff."

Former Scotland international Hopkin had a short spell as a player with the Bantams during the 2000-01 season and remains their record signing, having joined the club from Leeds for £2.5m.

After beginning his career with Greenock Morton, the midfielder also played for Chelsea and Crystal Palace before his retirement in 2003.

"The club is ambitious and so am I. Although my time as a player here was cut short by injury, I enjoyed my stay and took away some great memories," he continued.

"Our supporters are extremely passionate and I want to give them a team and performances they can be proud of."

Collins, 32, had been the youngest boss in English professional football and was in his first senior post, having been promoted from his role as the club's under-18s manager in June.

Stuart McCall was sacked in February after overseeing six successive losses before Simon Grayson left the club at the end of the season when his contract expired.