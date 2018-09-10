England v Switzerland: Dele Alli to miss match with muscle strain

Alli has been capped 30 times by England

TEAM NEWS

Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli has withdrawn from the England squad for Tuesday's friendly against Switzerland with a minor muscle strain.

He picked up the problem in Saturday's 2-1 Nations League defeat to Spain.

The 22-year-old will be treated by his club rather than joining the squad at Leicester's King Power Stadium.

Manager Gareth Southgate had already brought in Leicester's Ben Chilwell and Demarai Gray from the Under-21s and has not called up a replacement for Alli.

Left-back Chilwell, 21, and forward Gray, 22, could both make international debuts at their home ground.

England's defeat to Spain was their first match since reaching the World Cup semi-finals in Russia.