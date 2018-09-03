BBC Sport - Coleraine stun Crusaders at Seaview to go top of the table

Watch: Coleraine stun Crues to go top of the table

  • From the section Irish

Jamie McGonigle's superb brace earns Coleraine a 3-0 win over Crusaders at Seaview that leaves the Bannsiders on top of the Irish Premiership.

McGonigle scored twice in the second-half after Josh Carson had put the visitors ahead at half-time.

The win moves Oran Kearney's men above Linfield on goal difference at the top of the table.

