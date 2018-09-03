BBC Sport - Roy Keane row part of the reason for Harry Arter's squad withdrawal - Martin O'Neill

Keane row part of the reason for Arter's squad withdrawal - O'Neill

Republic of Ireland manager Martin O'Neill says a training ground disagreement with assistant coach Roy Keane "might be part of the reason" for Harry Arter's withdrawal from the squad for Thursday's Nations League match against Wales.

Arter, 28, has declined a call up for the League B, Group Three opener in Wales and the friendly international against Poland on 11 September following his recent loan move from Bournemouth to Cardiff.

"That might be part of the reason, yes it could well be if that's the case," O'Neill said of the dispute between Arter and Keane, which took place during the summer.

Top videos

Video

Keane row part of the reason for Arter's squad withdrawal - O'Neill

Video

Watch: Rodgers v Gerrard in 60 seconds

Video

'Cook retirement sad day for English cricket'

Video

Highlights: England win fourth Test to wrap up series

Video

Sven, a Thai Prime Minister & 8-1 defeats: Man City 10 years on

Video

Highlights: Celtic 1-0 Rangers

Video

Spurs need to win when playing poorly - Jenas

Video

Rashford is a naive boy - Mourinho

Video

Curran takes final wicket as England secure series

Video

Watch: Scottish Premiership catch-up

Video

'Must be the money!' The NFL Show is back

Video

Match of the Day

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Basketball

Aspire Active Camps
Basketball

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired