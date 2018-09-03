Republic of Ireland manager Martin O'Neill says a training ground disagreement with assistant coach Roy Keane "might be part of the reason" for Harry Arter's withdrawal from the squad for Thursday's Nations League match against Wales.

Arter, 28, has declined a call up for the League B, Group Three opener in Wales and the friendly international against Poland on 11 September following his recent loan move from Bournemouth to Cardiff.

"That might be part of the reason, yes it could well be if that's the case," O'Neill said of the dispute between Arter and Keane, which took place during the summer.