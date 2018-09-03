Leigh Robinson: Truro City appoint Taunton Town boss as new manager

Leigh Robinson led then-eighth tier Taunton to the first round of the FA Cup in 2016, where they lost to National League Barrow in a replay

National League South side Truro City have appointed Taunton Town boss Leigh Robinson as their new manager.

Robinson, 37, replaces Lee Hodges who resigned after two games of the season and takes on a Truro side second-from-bottom of National League South without a win in their first eight games.

He led Taunton to the Southern League Division One title last season.

Former Wales, QPR, Reading and Plymouth Argyle manager midfielder Michael Meaker has joined as his assistant.

Exeter-based Robinson spent six years at Taunton boss and the club lost just once as they won promotion to the seventh tier on English football last season - one division below City.

Truro are currently playing home games 100 miles away in Torquay as the club's Treyew Road home has been taken over by developers who are building a retail park on the site.

The White Tigers are hoping to move into the planned Stadium for Cornwall on the outskirts of the city.