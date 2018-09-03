Petr Cech: Ben Foster says he 'feels sorry' for Arsenal goalkeeper over recent errors

Cech won four Premier League titles with Chelsea before joining Arsenal in 2015

Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster says he "feels sorry" for Arsenal counterpart Petr Cech over his recent errors when playing out from the back.

Cech has made several slips, including almost passing into his own net in his side's opener against Manchester City.

On Sunday, the 36-year-old was let off when he passed straight to Harry Arter but the Cardiff midfielder shot over.

"Cech is one of the best goalkeepers the Premier League has seen but that really is not his game," Foster said.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 live's Monday Night Club, the former England goalkeeper added: "He has spent his whole career playing one style of football and now, at the end of his career, he's being asked to play another one altogether.

"His strong points have always been being big and commanding and making saves, but the way football is going now you almost have to be one of those Ederson-type of goalkeepers."

Foster, 35, said some of what Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson does with the ball is "next level" but added: "For a lot of goalies it really isn't an easy thing to do".

Referring to Cech, he added: "It's going to take some time to get used to and I do feel sorry for him."

'I'm very good booming it 80 yards'

Watford have started the new season with four consecutive league wins

Speaking about his own distribution, Foster said: "If a manager knows he has a keeper that isn't comfortable with the ball at his feet, his team won't be able to play that way, it won't work.

"To be fair to [Watford manager Javi Gracia] he knows I'm OK with the ball at feet, but I'm very good at booming it 80 yards up the pitch. He is more than happy with me doing it the way I want to do it."

The Hornets have won each of their first four league games - only Liverpool and Chelsea have matched them - and Foster, who joined from relegated West Brom in July, said hard work and expert leadership was behind their impressive start to the new season.

"Pre-season was class and everyone bought into it. Now we are looking so fit and so strong, we've been winning most of our games in the second half," he said.

"Javi is unassuming, he's calm and gets on about his business but shows you a lot of respect, as a person and as a footballer. He has his style of playing and for what we have in our team it fits us perfectly.

"He wants us to play a high tempo, pressing from the front, and when you add the physicality we have it is just a good recipe at the minute."