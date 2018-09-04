Nations League: England v Spain - pick your combined XI

John Stones and Sergio Ramos

England reached the World Cup semi-finals in Russia, Spain were knocked out in the last 16.

But the Spaniards have bags of experience - Sergio Ramos and Sergio Busquets started their World Cup final win in 2010 and both could feature against the Three Lions at Wembley on Saturday - while England had the second-youngest squad in Russia this summer.

So who makes a combined XI using the two teams' squads for this weekend's match? Have a go at picking yours below and share it using #bbcfootball.

My combined England-Spain XI

Choose who you would pick in a combined England-Spain XI - and then share it with your friends

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also in Sport

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Basketball

Aspire Active Camps
Basketball

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired