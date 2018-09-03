Hearts striker Steven Naismith called up to Scotland squad

Steven Naismith last played for Scotland against Slovenia last year

International friendly: Scotland v Belgium Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow Date: Friday, 7 September Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland; live text commentary on BBC Sport website

Hearts forward Steven Naismith has been called up to the Scotland squad for the upcoming matches against Belgium and Albania.

The 31-year-old has scored seven times for the Tynecastle club this season, including a hat-trick against St Mirren on Saturday.

The former Everton striker last played in a 1-0 win over Slovenia in March last year.

Swansea City attacker Oliver McBurnie pulled out earlier on Monday.

Revised Scotland squad

Goalkeepers: Jordan Archer (Millwall), Craig Gordon (Celtic), Allan McGregor (Rangers).

Defenders: Charlie Mulgrew (Blackburn Rovers), Stephen O'Donnell (Kilmarnock), Andy Robertson (Liverpool), Graeme Shinnie (Aberdeen), John Souttar (Heart of Midlothian), Kieran Tierney (Celtic).

Midfielders: Stuart Armstrong (Southampton), James Forrest (Celtic), Ryan Fraser (Bournemouth), Ryan Jack (Rangers), Kevin McDonald (Fulham), John McGinn (Aston Villa), Callum McGregor (Celtic), Scott McTominay (Manchester United), Callum Paterson (Cardiff City), Robert Snodgrass (West Ham United).

Forwards: Leigh Griffiths (Celtic), Johnny Russell (Sporting Kansas City), Steven Naismith (Hearts)