Jevani Brown: Cambridge United midfielder signs contract extension

Jevani Brown has made four appearances for Cambridge United this season

Cambridge United midfielder Jevani Brown has signed a contract extension to keep him with the club until the end of 2019-20.

Brown, 23, who joined from St Neots Town in August 2017, will remain at the Abbey Stadium for an additional year.

"I'm really looking forward to the season ahead, especially after having my first full season in the English Football League last year," he said.

"It has definitely made me adjust my goals and I want to achieve more."

Having started his career as a trainee with Peterborough United, he went on to join St Neots midway through 2016-17, scoring 19 goals in 20 matches for the Southern League side.

Brown made 47 appearances during his first season with the Us and scored six goals for the club.