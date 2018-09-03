Nuneaton v York City: International calls postpone National League North game

Theo Wharton (left) represented Wales at youth level and played for their under-21s while at Cardiff, but switched allegiance to St Kitts & Nevis

Sixth-tier non-league side Nuneaton Borough have had to call off their home game with York on Saturday because of Caribbean international call-ups.

Theo Wharton and Harrison Panayiotou are in St Kitts & Nevis' squad for the Concacaf Nations League qualifier with Puerto Rico on Saturday, 9 September.

Kairo Mitchell is in the Grenada squad to travel to Curacao the following day.

National League North side Boro believe they are the only sixth-tier outfit to call a game off for this reason.

But it is not the first time they have done so - it first happened back in March and that was also against the Minstermen.

Harry Panayiotou (left) was a regular goalscorer for Leicester City Under-21s and netted the winner at Leeds in his only senior Foxes appearance

Nuneaton club secretary Adam Etheridge said: "It's quite unfortunate for us because York is one of our bigger gates of the season.

"Now, we have lost a Saturday home game against them two seasons in a row. Moving the game to a Tuesday night will obviously affect the attendance."

York will soon not be alone in having to rearrange their schedule though - Boro's games at Chester in October and Alfreton in November are also likely to be called off because of the Caribbean trio's international commitments.

Boro, managed by former Barnsley and Birmingham City defender Nicky Eaden, are 21st in the table, with just one win from their first eight games - that solitary victory coming at Curzon Ashton last Saturday.

Nuneaton changed their name back from Town to Borough during the summer after a fan vote in favour of the switch - and the FA granted permission to the change despite the original Borough being liquidated in 2008.

While Premier League and Championship fixtures are suspended during international breaks, Nuneaton's game is one of only three below the second tier, thus far, to be called off, along with a pair of League Two matches - Crewe against Mansfield and Yeovil's game with MK Dons.