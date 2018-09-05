Welsh Premier League & non-league round-up

JD Welsh Premier League

Saturday, 8 September

Bala Town v Llanelli; 14:30 BST: Colin Caton's Bala slipped down to seventh in the table after last Saturday's defeat at Newtown, their second loss of the campaign. Llanelli also lost their second game of the season last weekend, a 3-1 reverse at Aberystwyth which leaves them a point above the relegation zone. Saturday's game at Maes Tegid will be the first Welsh Premier League meeting between the sides since the 2012-13 season.

Carmarthen Town v Newtown; 14:30 BST: With The New Saints and Connah's Quay Nomads in Irn Bru Cup action this weekend, Newtown will go top of the Welsh Premier League if they win at Richmond Park. Chris Hughes' side extended their unbeaten run to three games with victory over Bala last Saturday while Carmarthen secured their first win of the season against Cardiff Met. Carmarthen won the last meeting between the sides during the second half of last season.

Llandudno v Barry Town; 14:30 BST: Llandudno scored their first league goal of the season in last Saturday's defeat at Cefn Druids but Iwan Williams' side remain winless and are bottom of the table. Barry on the other hand earned a notable win over Connah's Quay which saw them move up to fourth in the table. Gavin Chesterfield's Barry won 3-2 at Maesdu Park the last time the sides met in April.

Sunday, 9 September

Cardiff Met v Cefn Druids; 14:40 BST: The Archers and Druids had contrasting fortunes last Saturday - Cardiff Met lost at Carmarthen but Druids secured their first win of the season with victory over Llandudno which saw them move off the bottom of the table. Druids beat Christian Edwards' side 1-0 in last season's play-off final to secure a place in the Europa League.

Irn Bru Cup

Saturday, 8 September

Falkirk v Connah's Quay Nomads; 15:00 BST

The New Saints v Queen's Park; 19:35 BST

The Emirates FA Cup - First Qualifying Round

Saturday, 8 September: Melksham Town v Merthyr Town; 15:00 BST

Evo-Stik Northern Premier League West Division

Saturday, 8 September: Colwyn Bay v Runcorn Linnets; 15:00 BST

Orchard Welsh Premier Women's League

Sunday, 9 September

Abergavenny Women v Briton Ferry Llansawel Ladies; 14:00 BST

Caernarfon Town Women v Swansea City Ladies; 14:00 BST

Llandudno Ladies v Cardiff City FC Women; 14:00 BST

Talbot Town Ladies v Cardiff Met Ladies; 14:00 BST