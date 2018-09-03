Michael Devlin: Aberdeen to appeal defender's red card against Kilmarnock

Media playback is not supported on this device Watch: Aberdeen's Michael Devlin sent off after five minutes

Aberdeen will appeal against the red card shown to defender Michael Devlin early in Saturday's 2-0 defeat to Kilmarnock.

Devlin was ordered off for a foul on Killie forward Eamonn Brophy by referee Craig Thomson inside five minutes.

Brophy was running through on goal when Devlin pulled him back, but would later score the Ayrshire side's first goal.

"It is debatable to say the least," said Dons manager Derek McInnes of the dismissal after the match at Pittodrie.

"We are disappointed with some of the decisions. It is tough when you go down to 10 men so early on."

How does the process work?

If SPFL clubs decide to appeal a decision, they must prove that an obvious error has been made.

They have until 13:00 on the first working day after the match to lodge their intention to appeal, with their case needing to be submitted by 17:00 the next day.

The player or any other personnel cannot attend the hearings, which will be a video conference between a tribunal of trained, independent judicial panel members.

As of this season, the compliance officer plays no part in the proceedings.