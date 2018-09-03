FA Cup: BBC to show Maltby Main v Frickley Athletic in first qualifying round

The 2019 FA Cup final takes place on 18 May at Wembley

The BBC will stream the all-Yorkshire FA Cup first qualifying round tie between Maltby Main and Frickley Athletic on Saturday.

Maltby, from the ninth-tier Northern Counties East Premier Division, are playing their third match in this season's competition.

They started at the extra preliminary round stage. Eighth-tier Frickley beat Liversedge 10-1 in the last round.

The tie is live on BBC Sport's website and Connected TV from 12:20 BST.

It is one of 116 ties taking place over the weekend.

Teams at this stage are four wins away from reaching the first round proper, when League One and League Two clubs enter.

Frickley, who played in the Northern Premier League Division One East, have earned £2,890 in FA Cup prize money this season while Maltby Main, who have played one game more, have won £5,140.

Winners of first qualifying round ties will receive £6,000.