Lauren Perry: Northern Ireland and Linfield Ladies keeper faces long lay-off

Lauren Perry facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines as she recovers from a knee injury

Northern Ireland and Linfield Ladies goalkeeper Lauren Perry will be out for a "considerable number of months" after suffering a serious knee injury.

The 17-year-old sustained a torn cruciate ligament while playing for Northern Ireland U19s against Hungary in a friendly a fortnight ago.

Perry will undergo an operation on the knee in the next weeks.

She won three player of the year awards last season and Linfield said the injury is a "huge blow" to the team.

"The best wishes of everyone at Linfield FC are extended to popular Lauren for a full and speedy recovery," the club added.

Perry has won five senior Northern Ireland caps with her debut coming against Norway in September last year.