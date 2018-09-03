'Good chemistry' & 'getting in people's faces' - Livingston enjoy great start

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Livingston 2-1 Hibernian

Scott Pittman, Livingston's match-winner against Hibernian, says he and his team-mates are determined to keep living the Premiership dream.

Livi have picked up two successive victories since Gary Holt took over from Kenny Miller as manager and sit fourth in the table with seven points.

Given that they won promotion against the odds, the players could be forgiven for pinching themselves at such a successful start to the season.

"No-one expected us to get promoted, now we're just enjoying it," Pittman, 26, told BBC Scotland

"We're playing in front of big crowds, working hard every week and hopefully we can keep picking up points," he added.

Pittman was a key contributor to the promotion drive, notably with goals against Dundee United and then Partick Thistle as the West Lothian side triumphed in the play-offs.

On the evidence of Saturday' 2-1 victory, the midfielder will continue to provide a goal-scoring threat as well as epitomising Livingston's work ethic in a tenacious midfield.

"We keep our shape and we defend well and try to get teams on the counter attack," he said of the team's approach.

"We start every game with a point and the manager says 'just try not to lose it'. We try to press the other team, get in people's faces, don't make it easy for them."

It's an ethos that would have served Pittman well in the Juniors, where he was playing with Bo'ness just three years ago.

But he is now holding his own in Scottish football's top flight, where Livingston do not look out of place.

Pittman was one of seven players who started the win over Hibernian, who played in the 1-0 victory at Firhill to clinch their place in the Premiership. That familiarity has helped, he believes.

"There are a few of us who've played with each other for two or three years now. We've got good chemistry and know how each other plays," he said.