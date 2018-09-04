Albania Women v Scotland Women
-
Line-ups
Albania Women
- 1Rexhepi
- 16Gjini
- 8Elezaj
- 4Rrahmani
- 5Bajraktari
- 18Franja
- 7HamidiSubstituted forMaliqiat 73'minutes
- 9Morina
- 10Krasniqi
- 11Doci
- 17Maksuti
Substitutes
- 2Haziri
- 3Curraj
- 6Maliqi
- 12Raxhimi
- 13Levendi
- 14Lulaj
- 19Mustafaj
Scotland Women
- 1Alexander
- 8Little
- 5Beattie
- 4Corsie
- 3Mitchell
- 15HowardSubstituted forArthurat 45'minutes
- 11Evans
- 9Weir
- 13Ross
- 23ArnotSubstituted forEmslieat 66'minutes
- 22Cuthbert
Substitutes
- 6Love
- 12Lynn
- 14Arthur
- 16Murray
- 18Emslie
- 19Clelland
- 20Brown
- Referee:
- Barbara Poxhofer
Match Stats
Home TeamAlbania WomenAway TeamScotland Women
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away2
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home0
- Away0