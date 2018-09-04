Poland Women v Switzerland Women
Line-ups
Poland Women
- 12SzymanskaSubstituted forKiedrzynekat 67'minutes
- 5Sikora
- 23Mesjasz
- 3Dudek
- 21Wiankowska
- 2Grzywinska
- 11KamczykSubstituted forMatuschewskiat 60'minutes
- 13Balcerzak
- 15Winczo
- 16Grabowska
- 9Pajor
Substitutes
- 1Kiedrzynek
- 4Matysik
- 8Kopinska
- 10Zawistowska
- 14Zdunek
- 18Grec
- 20Matuschewski
Switzerland Women
- 1Thalmann
- 9Crnogorcevic
- 14Kiwic
- 22Buhler
- 5Maritz
- 8ZehnderSubstituted forCalligarisat 60'minutes
- 11Dickenmann
- 19AigbogunBooked at 47mins
- 10Bachmann
- 7WidmerBooked at 38minsSubstituted forLehmannat 45'minutes
- 6Reuteler
Substitutes
- 3Megroz
- 4Rinast
- 15Stierli
- 17Ismaili
- 18Calligaris
- 21Friedli
- 23Lehmann
- Referee:
- Ivana Martincic
Match Stats
Home TeamPoland WomenAway TeamSwitzerland Women
- Possession
- Home30%
- Away70%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away4
- Corners
- Home0
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away9