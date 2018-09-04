Women's World Cup Qualifying
Poland Women0Switzerland Women0

Poland Women v Switzerland Women

Line-ups

Poland Women

  • 12SzymanskaSubstituted forKiedrzynekat 67'minutes
  • 5Sikora
  • 23Mesjasz
  • 3Dudek
  • 21Wiankowska
  • 2Grzywinska
  • 11KamczykSubstituted forMatuschewskiat 60'minutes
  • 13Balcerzak
  • 15Winczo
  • 16Grabowska
  • 9Pajor

Substitutes

  • 1Kiedrzynek
  • 4Matysik
  • 8Kopinska
  • 10Zawistowska
  • 14Zdunek
  • 18Grec
  • 20Matuschewski

Switzerland Women

  • 1Thalmann
  • 9Crnogorcevic
  • 14Kiwic
  • 22Buhler
  • 5Maritz
  • 8ZehnderSubstituted forCalligarisat 60'minutes
  • 11Dickenmann
  • 19AigbogunBooked at 47mins
  • 10Bachmann
  • 7WidmerBooked at 38minsSubstituted forLehmannat 45'minutes
  • 6Reuteler

Substitutes

  • 3Megroz
  • 4Rinast
  • 15Stierli
  • 17Ismaili
  • 18Calligaris
  • 21Friedli
  • 23Lehmann
Referee:
Ivana Martincic

Match Stats

Home TeamPoland WomenAway TeamSwitzerland Women
Possession
Home30%
Away70%
Shots
Home13
Away12
Shots on Target
Home4
Away4
Corners
Home0
Away7
Fouls
Home10
Away9

Tuesday 4th September 2018

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England Women87102712622
2Wales Women852173417
3Russia Women84131613313
4Bos-Herze Wom8107319-163
5Kazakhstan Women8107219-173

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Scotland Women87011971221
2Switzerland Women86112151619
3Poland Women83231612411
4Albania Women8116622-164
5Belarus Women8107521-163

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norway Women87012241821
2Netherlands Women86112222019
3R. of Ireland Wom8413106413
4N Ireland Wom7106426-223
5Slovakia Women7007323-200

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sweden Women87012222021
2Denmark Women85122281416
3Ukraine Women8413910-113
4Hungary Women8116826-184
5Croatia Women8035520-153

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany Women87013733421
2Czech Rep Wom85122071316
3Iceland Women85122161516
4Slovenia Women8206920-116
5Faroe Islands Women8008152-510

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy Women87011941521
2Belgium Women86112862219
3Portugal Women8233188109
4Romania Women8134711-46
5Moldova Women8017245-431

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain Women77002222021
2Austria Women85121971216
3Finland Women8314913-410
4Serbia Women7214510-57
5Israel Women8017023-231
