Women's World Cup Qualifying
N Ireland Wom19:30Slovakia Women
Venue: Solitude

Women's World Cup qualifier, Group C: Northern Ireland Women v Slovakia Women

Julie Nelson in action against the Netherlands in June
Julie Nelson's previous clubs include Everton and Glasgow City

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Live on on the BBC Sport NI website and BBC red button

Julie Nelson will become the first Northern Ireland women's international to reach 100 caps in Tuesday's World Cup qualifier against Slovakia.

Nelson, 33, will be hoping to help the Northern Irish end their campaign on a winning note at Shamrock Park.

Northern Ireland's only points in their seven games in Group C came in their 3-1 win in Slovakia last November.

"Reaching 100 caps will be a proud moment for me," Nelson told the Irish FA website.

Alfie Wylie's side go into the game at Portadown after Friday's 4-0 hammering by the Republic of Ireland in Dublin.

Crusaders Strikers centre-back Nelson, whose previous clubs include Everton and Glasgow City, made her international debut against Portugal in March 2004.

She would have almost certainly reached the milestone earlier but for a serious knee injury sustained in 2005 which ruled her out for more than a year.

"It's an achievement I never thought I would reach when I started playing," added Nelson, who works as a women's football ambassador for the Irish FA.

"I've enjoyed every minute of playing for Northern Ireland over the last 14 years."

Nelson scored Northern Ireland's first goal in the win in Slovakia 10 months ago when Rachel Furness and Caragh Milligan were also on target.

Tuesday's game will be live on the BBC Sport Northern Ireland website and the BBC red button.

Going into Tuesday's final series of Group C fixtures, European champions the Netherlands lead Norway by one point with the top two meeting in Oslo.

Only the group winners will be guaranteed qualification for next year's finals in France.

