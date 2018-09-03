Kazakhstan women v England women: Phil Neville gives seven players their full international debuts

England scored three second-half goals to defeat Wales on Friday and top Group 1

Seven players will make their full international debuts for England in their Women's World Cup qualifier in Kazakhstan on Tuesday.

England secured qualification to next year's tournament in France with a 3-0 victory over Wales on Friday.

Gabby George, Lucy Staniforth, Lauren Bruton, Mary Earps, Hannah Blundell, Leah Williamson and Beth Mead have all been named in England's starting 11.

"I'm determined to give youngsters the opportunity," said boss Phil Neville.

"They've earned it, they deserve it and regardless of the result against Wales this was always part of our long-term plan.

"There's so much depth of talent now in the women's game in England and we're all looking forward to the game."

Neville has chosen to take a reduced 19-strong squad to Pavlodar for England's last qualifying game, with Chelsea's Fran Kirby one of six players returning to their clubs early.

Jodie Taylor (Seattle Reign), Ellen White (Birmingham City), Alex Greenwood (Manchester United), Jill Scott and Melissa Lawley (both Manchester City) have also withdrawn from the squad.

Kazakhstan are bottom of the qualifying group with no chance of qualifying for the World Cup.

England scored four goals in 12 minutes to thrash Kazakhstan 5-0 in qualifying in November and have won six and drawn one of their previous seven qualifying matches.

England side to face Kazakhstan

Mary Earps (VFL Wolfsburg), Hannah Blundell (Chelsea), Leah Williamson (Arsenal), Abbie McManus (Manchester City), Gabby George (Everton), Keira Walsh (Manchester City), Isobel Christiansen (Lyon), Lucy Staniforth (Birmingham City), Lauren Bruton (Reading), Rachel Daly (Houston Dash), Beth Mead (Arsenal).

Rest of squad: Karen Bardsley (Manchester City), Carly Telford (Chelsea), Millie Bright (Chelsea), Lucy Bronze (Lyon), Steph Houghton (Manchester City), Jordan Nobbs (Arsenal), Toni Duggan (Barcelona), Nikita Parris (Manchester City).