Bristol City's Al Ahadji Sesay excited by Sierra Leone chance

Bristol City goalkeeper Al Hadji Sesay has received his first call-up to the Sierra Leone national team

Young Bristol City goalkeeper, Al Hadji Sesay, says he is delighted to get his first call up to the Sierra Leone national team.

The 19-year-old could make his Leone star debut on Sunday in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Ethiopia.

"I am excited and now looking forward to the experience. It's massive just to be there," said an excited Sesay.

"I am looking forward to be the number one goalkeeper for my country. The call up means a lot."

He believes the call up to the national team will help him develop his football career.

When I was young I used to watch matches and say I would like to be like the players on the pitch. Now it's happening. I can build my own legacy," he continued.

"This will help develop my career. It's a big and massive experience for me. It will help both my national team and club career.

"I am hoping to help my country qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations and the next World Cup because we have never qualified for the World Cup.

"Now I am in a position to help so I will play my part together with my teammates."

Sesay started his career in Sierra Leone with Kallon FC, the team owned by former Sierra Leone and Inter Milan star, Mohammed Kallon.

He was later spotted by scouts while playing a match in a Sunday league match leading to his first contract with Bristol City.

Sesay is yet to make his first team debut for Bristol City but trains with the first team but has played for the under-23 team.

The Bristol goalkeeper is one of the three England-based players called to the Sierra Lone national team along with Amadou Bakayoko of Coventry City and Osman Kekay of Queens Park Rangers,