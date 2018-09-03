FAW chief Jonathan Ford keen to increase Wales women's funding

Jonathan Ford was appointed FAW chief executive in December 2009

Football Association of Wales chief Jonathan Ford wants to increase funding for the women's team if finances allow.

Manager Jayne Ludlow has said she would like to see "a fully professional Wales" team in future.

Wales have impressed in their Women's World Cup qualification campaign, although Friday's 3-0 loss to England means they must wait on other results to see if they are in the play-offs.

"We've got to build on these successes," Ford told BBC Wales.

"Whether we qualify for the 2019 Women's World Cup in France next year or not... we will continue to invest in women's football.

"We are investing more and more every single year. In the time I've been in post (since December 2009) we've invested more than double the original budget.

"So in line with our income, if our income goes up of course we will continue to invest in all aspects of football, including women's football.

"We hope we're on the way to being the biggest women's team sport in this country."

Although defeat to the Lionesses in Newport ended Wales' chance of automatic World Cup qualification, if other results go their way on Tuesday night in the final group games Wales will get a second chance via the play-offs.