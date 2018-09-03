Wayne Rooney scores penalty and assists two goals as DC United beat Atlanta United

Wayne Rooney has scored four goals since joining DC United in June

Former England captain Wayne Rooney scored a penalty and created two more goals as DC United beat Atlanta United 3-1 to give themselves a chance of reaching the MLS play-offs.

The 32-year-old set up Luciano Acosta's 29-minute opener before Jeff Larentowicz equalised for the visitors.

Rooney put DC back in front from the spot on 52 minutes, scoring past former Aston Villa keeper Brad Guzan.

He then played in Acosta, who wrapped up the win in the 77th minute.

DC were bottom of the Eastern Conference when Manchester United's record goalscorer Rooney joined from Everton in June.

But they are now six points behind Montreal Impact - who are in the last play-off spot - with three games in hand.

"It was a massive result for us," said Rooney. "It wasn't a must-win, but it was close, it almost felt like that.

"I reminded the players of that at half-time, [that] we were in a position where we could go on and get the three points, and the lads have responded great. It was a big win for us."