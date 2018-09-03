Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Brendan Rodgers, Steven Gerrard, Hearts

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers pinpointed holding on to goalscorer Olivier Ntcham and defender Dedryck Boyata during the transfer window as central to the Scottish champions' latest derby success. (Scotsman)

"If we can get bodies back and new signings up to speed, we can be a match for Celtic in the next fixture," says Rangers boss Steven Gerrard. (Express)

Manager Steven Gerrard admits Rangers were lucky goalkeeper Allan McGregor wasn't sent off for kicking out at Celtic's Kristoffer Ajer. (Sun)

Celtic are hardly Barcelona and the gap isn't that big claims Rangers defender Connor Goldson after Sunday's Old Firm derby defeat. (Daily Record)

Rangers were well-drilled and showed enough desire against Celtic to prove the gap can be closed, says former Ibrox captain Barry Ferguson. (Daily Record)

Rangers are on the right track but their Celtic pummelling shows that the champions are still miles in front, says former Hoops striker Chris Sutton. (Daily Record)

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers reveals how he got Moussa Dembele to admit there were no broken promises before the striker was allowed to move on to Lyon on deadline day. (Sun)

Northern Ireland defender Gareth McAuley will sign for boyhood heroes Rangers today after medical. (The National)

Craig Wighton is looking forward to learning from striker Steven Naismith and Steven MacLean after swapping bottom of the league Dundee for top of the table Hearts.(Herald)

Kilmarnock forward Eamon Brophy reckons he is chasing down Kris Boyd in fight for a regular spot in Steve Clarke's side after making the most of his starting place against Aberdeen. (Daily Record)

Celtic full-back Calvin Miller wants to use his Dundee loan spell to show he's good enough to replace Kieran Tierney. (Sun)

Danny Johnson aims to be Motherwell's new "fox in the box" after putting Dundee to the sword on Saturday. (Herald)

OTHER GOSSIP

Talks are ongoing over the possibility of turning the Pro14 into the Pro16 with the addition of two new clubs from South Africa. (Scotsman, print edition)